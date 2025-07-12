ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Man's Murder In Odisha: Doctor's Prescription Slip Leads To Arrest Of Wife And Her Lover

Kondagaon: A torn crumpled prescription of a doctor found in the pocket of a decomposed body helped police unravel a chilling murder plot in Odisha. What initially seemed like a lost clue eventually led to identification of the victim and exposed two persons who reportedly were the killers. Two persons including wife of deceased and her paramour have been arrested in this connection.

The victim, Dharamveer Netam, a resident of Nagari village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari, had been missing for several days. On June 30, 2025, his body was found in a forest in Odisha's Mageda. The condition of the body indicated that the murder had taken place several days earlier.

Initially, the police had no clue to identify him. However, during investigation when police were examining the body, they found a doctor's prescription slip for an anti-rabies injection in the pocket of deceased. That small slip turned out to be crucial in solving the case. Officers traced it back to a hospital, where the doctor confirmed the patient's name as Dharamveer Netam.

Once identified, police began investigating Dharamveer's last known contacts and movements. They verified his mobile data and call records, which showed frequent communication between Dharamveer's wife and a man from Navrangpura district in Odisha, who happened to be her lover. Their locations also matched during the time of the crime.

During interrogation, Dharamveer's wife tried to mislead the police but she later confessed to the crime. She claimed that her husband used to torture her and said she was in a relationship with the other accused. Together, they planned to eliminate Dharamveer.