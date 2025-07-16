Chhattisgarh Logged 1,301 Cybercrime Cases Worth Rs 107 Crore In 18 Months: Deputy CM Sharma Tells Assembly

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday informed the assembly that 1,301 cybercrime cases worth Rs 107 crore were recorded in the last 18 months, and police were able to recover Rs 3.36 crore.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour of the Monsoon Session, BJP MLA Sunil Soni sought information about the number of cybercrime cases lodged in Chhattisgarh from January 2024 to June 2025, and also asked what action was being taken to curb them. "Thousands of people are being cheated through cybercrime, and some victims are even forced to commit suicide, he said.

In reply, Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said a total of 1,301 cybercrime cases have been registered in the State during this period. In these cases, victims lost money to the tune of ₹107.03 crore, he said. During this period, an amount of ₹3.69 crore was recovered and refunded to the victims, he added.

For the prevention of cyber crimes, one State Cyber Police Station and five Range Cyber Police Stations are operational at the range level. Cyber cells are also operating at the district level, and approval for cyber police stations has been received in some districts, he said.

"Cyber Forensic Lab, equipped with modern cyber tools, is operating at the Police Headquarters in Raipur for testing digital evidence collected during the investigation of cybercrimes. For the development of cybercrime research capacity, police officers/employees are being trained from time to time on complex subjects like the dark web and cryptocurrency through the country's prestigious institutions like C-DAC and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy," he said.

As per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry, recently, one gazetted officer and five other officers/employees from the state have been trained under the Cyber Commando Scheme to fight cybercrime. SIM cards and IMEI numbers involved in cybercrime are being blocked. To prevent cybercrime, extensive public awareness programmes are being conducted at the police headquarters and district level, he added.

On efforts made to refund money to victims, the Deputy CM said the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) is operated to provide the facility of immediate registration of complaints to the victims of cybercrime. "The modern call centre of Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 is operating 24X7 in the state. Suspicious transactions are put on hold by the trained police officers/employees working in the call centre by establishing direct coordination with the nodal officers of banks, e-wallets and payment gateways. In the registered cases of cybercrime, the process of refunding money is done as per the court orders," he said.

In a written reply to another question raised by BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav, the Deputy CM replied, 67,389 people from the state have lodged complaints of online fraud involving an amount of Rs 791 crore on the NCRP portal from 2023 till June, 2025. Of these, 21,195 complaints have been disposed of, and the money of 1,820 victims was recovered and refunded, he added.