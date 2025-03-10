Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs As ED Deploys Cash Counting Machines At Baghel's Residence

Raipur: Chhattisgarh's political corridors suffered a massive jolt on Monday after officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai's Padum Nagar early in the morning. Following the raid, the ED officials sought to deploy cash counting machines at Baghel's residence, triggering speculations of huge cash seizure. Two bank staffers immediately reached the former CM's residence with the machine to assist the ED in the process.

Reportedly, simultaneous raids were launched at the residence of Baghel's son and 13 other locations as part of money laundering investigation in the alleged liquor scam case. Search is underway at Baghel's premises including residence of his son Chaitanya Baghel, and residence of his close associate Nayayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal.

As per sources in the ED, raids are being conducted under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 14 places in Durg district of Chhattisgarh in connection with the alleged liquor scam, involving transactions amounting to Rs 2161 crore. ED claimed that Chaitanya also received proceeds from the liquor scam, during which cash was withdrawn through various schemes.

Congress Claims Conspiracy

After the ED raid, Bhupesh Baghel's office issued a statement on social media platform X, and termed it a political conspiracy. "When the 'false case' was dismissed in the court, ED officials arrived at the residence of Congress General Secretary and former CM Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is attempting to stop Congress in Punjab with this conspiracy, they are mistaken," stated Baghel's office.

'BJP Wants To Silence Baghel'

Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma criticised the ED's actions, and called it a malicious attempt by the BJP to harm Baghel's image. Verma stated, "The BJP wants to silence Baghel and stop him from remaining active in politics. After being made party in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh was made general secretary. BJP is afraid of his growing popularity in Punjab. Seven years ago, he was made an accused in a fake case. Court acquitted him but BJP doesn't want to see him acquitted."

In response, Deputy chief minister Arun Sao rubbished the allegations of Congress, asserting that major scams took place during Baghel's tenure as CM. "Whole country and the world knows what he did, which is what got him into the purview of investigation. Be it liquor scam, coal scam, Mahadev Betting App, DMF scam, Baghel was the Chief Minister during many such big scams, while several of his close associates have been arrested for their direct involvement. If he (Baghel) has not done anything wrong, he should not be worried. ED's action is based on solid evidence," said Sao, reiterating that allegations made by Congress are baseless.

Baghel Acquitted In CD Scandal

The ED raid comes just days after a special CBI court in Raipur acquitted Bhupesh Baghel in the 2017 CD scandal on March 4. The CBI court ruled there was insufficient evidence to support the case.

On February 28, Congress legislators created a ruckus in the Assembly accusing the ED of attempting to intimidate party leaders and killing democracy. The Congress further targeted the investigating agency for allegedly working at the behest of the Centre. A day later, the party MLAs burnt effigies of ED and picketed across all districts, which led to a scuffle between Congress workers and the police.

