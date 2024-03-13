12th Class Girl Gets Pregnant at Porta Cabin Hostel; Delivers Baby, Superintendent Suspended

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 60 minutes ago

A 12th class girl student at a porta cabin hostel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has given birth to a child on Wednesday. DEO said the girl was in love with a boy and their family members knew about this. However, the District Collector has suspended the hostel superintendent of POTA cabin for her 'negligence' in the matter.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) : Bijapur's porta cabin hostel is in the news these days as a 12th class student got pregnant and gave birth to a child at Gangaloor. After knowing about this, the district administration has taken a serious view and immediately suspended the superintendent for her alleged negligence.

She said that she had no prior knowledge about the girl's pregnancy. After the 20-year-old girl delivered the child, there was an uproar in the entire area. However, this matter is said to be a love affair. The girl's family were present in the hospital. After getting the information, the District Education Officer has also reached the spot.

In this case, the head of the porta cabin said: "No man comes to the porta cabin. This is not allowed. The girl was already in a love affair with a boy. Her family members are also aware of this. She used to go home mostly during holidays. We were not aware of the girl's pregnancy. Last night she was admitted to the hospital after complaining of stomach ache. After that all this happened. This has the consent of the girl's family."

"Relatives of both the families are sitting in the hospital. There is consent from the family members of the student and her lover. It is a case of love affair," said B.R. Baghel, District Education Officer.

Collector took action against the superintendent: At present, both the student and her child are safe. However, after knowing about this entire matter, there has been a big uproar in the district. Taking this case seriously, the District Collector has suspended the superintendent of the porta cabin where the incident took place.

