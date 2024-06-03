Chhattisgarh: Five Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Reward Surrender

Sukma : Five Naxalites, including a couple, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 17 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Monday in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

They turned themselves in before security forces, citing disappointment with the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, a police officer said. The five are identified as Madkam Pandu, his wife Ravva Bhime, Tati/Madkam Masa, Komram Dula and Muka Sodhi alias Shekhar, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

Pandu, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion number 1 supply team deputy commander as well as a People's Party Committee Member (PPCM). His wife Bhime was a PLGA member of the banned Naxalite outfit who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the SP added.

Masa was the Pamed Area Committee Member/Area Medical Team In-charge/Area Committee Member (ACM) carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward, Chavan said. Dula, the section "commander" of platoon number 10 'B', carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Shekhar, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was a member of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau Press team/party, he said.

The five were involved in several violent incidents, he added. They were provided facilities as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the officer said.