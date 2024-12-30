Chhattisgarh: Borewell Spews Flames and Gas in Farmer's Field at Chikani Village

Surajpur: Fire and gas gushed out of a borewell after drilling in Chikani village of Bhaiyathan block in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur. According to the villagers, the borewell was dug up in a farmer's field when the flames burst out. The depth of the borewell is about 150 feet. There is also a drain near the borewell.

The villagers say that after the borewell drilling was completed, a lot of water came out of it. A farmer present there lighted a matchstick near the top of the borewell, and a fire started coming out of the borewell instead of water. The engineers of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department say that there may be methane gas under the ground.

New borewell emits fire at Chhattisgarh's Chikani village. (ETV Bharat)

As soon as the news of the fire coming out of the borewell spread in the village, a huge crowd of people reached the spot. The villagers also tried to extinguish the fire on their own. But the fire is flaring up more. There is an atmosphere of panic among the villagers due to this. An engineer of the PHE department says that there may be methane gas under the ground. The fire is burning due to the gas. The PHE department has warned the people.

We had seen water coming out of a borewell but this was the first time we saw fire coming out, said Suresh Singh, a villager.

"Methane gas can accumulate under the ground. There are many coal mines in Surajpur. Sand can be poured into the boring to extinguish the fire. Pouring the sand slowly will extinguish the fire. There is also a danger from fire. The fire can also reach the coal piles under the ground." - Pradeep Khalkho, Executive Engineer, PHE Department.

The villagers are worried about the gas coming out of the ground and the fire in it. Some villagers have started performing puja considering it a divine miracle.