Chhattisgarh Revives Lost Legacy Of Handwritten Budgets; A Tradition Last Seen In India's Early Years

Raipur: Finance Minister OP Choudhary presented a budget of ₹1.65 lakh crore on Monday, themed ‘GATI’—G (Good Governance), A (Accelerating Infrastructure), T (Technology), and I (Industrial Growth). Last year, the budget was based on the theme ‘GYAN.’

Special Focus on Naxal-Affected Bastar

The budget prioritizes the development of Naxal-affected Bastar, focusing on tourism, security, and infrastructure. Finance Minister OP Choudhary stated, “The objective is to develop Bastar as a new model for growth.”

Chhattisgarh’s First Handwritten Budget

For the first time in state history, a 100-page handwritten budget was presented, marking a return to tradition and originality.

Key Budget Announcements

Petrol Price Reduction: VAT cut to reduce petrol prices by ₹1 per litre, effective from April 1, 2025.

VAT cut to reduce petrol prices by ₹1 per litre, effective from April 1, 2025. Government Employees: 53% Dearness Allowance (DA) announced; salary hike effective from March.

53% Dearness Allowance (DA) announced; salary hike effective from March. Housing: ₹8,500 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural); ₹875 crore under the state housing scheme.

₹8,500 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural); ₹875 crore under the state housing scheme. Women Empowerment: Mahtari Vandan Yojana’s budget increased by 83.33% to ₹5,500 crore.

Mahtari Vandan Yojana’s budget increased by 83.33% to ₹5,500 crore. Food Security: ₹5,326 crore allocated.

₹5,326 crore allocated. Water Resources: ₹5,000 crore for Atal Irrigation Scheme; ₹3,800 crore for irrigation projects.

₹5,000 crore for Atal Irrigation Scheme; ₹3,800 crore for irrigation projects. Drinking Water: ₹4,500 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission.

₹4,500 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission. Health: ₹1,500 crore for health schemes.

₹1,500 crore for health schemes. Rural Development: ₹330 crore allocated.

₹330 crore allocated. Education: ₹277 crore for PM Shri Schools; National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to be set up in Nava Raipur at ₹50 crore.

₹277 crore for PM Shri Schools; National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to be set up in Nava Raipur at ₹50 crore. Senior Citizens: ₹200 crore for the National Old Age Pension Scheme, ₹125 crore for the Sukhad Sahara Scheme, and ₹4.15 crore for the Senior Citizen Assistance Scheme .

₹200 crore for the National Old Age Pension Scheme, ₹125 crore for the Sukhad Sahara Scheme, and ₹4.15 crore for the Senior Citizen Assistance Scheme Employment & Digital Services: ₹40 crore for State Data Centre, ₹18 crore for SWAN, and ₹9 crore for digital governance.

Infrastructure and Urban Development in Nava Raipur

Modern Medicity & Educity: 100 acres each for medical and educational hubs.

100 acres each for medical and educational hubs. Integrated Command & Control Center (ICCC): ₹40 crore for upgradation.

₹40 crore for upgradation. Plug & Play Commercial Office Complex: ₹156 crore.

E-bus service: ₹10 crore, Sewerage Treatment Plant: ₹20 crore, Science City: ₹37 crore, Library: ₹20 crore.

Women’s Welfare & Employment

Seven Working Women Hostels to be built across the state.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana to empower 8 lakh women financially.

Law & Order

₹39 crore was allocated for Naveen Bharat Rakshit Vahini .

5 new cyber police stations and an anti-narcotics force in 10 districts.

3,200 additional posts in the ‘Bastar Fighters’ police force to combat Naxalism.

New police stations in Naxal-affected Elmagunda and Dabbakonta.

Boost to Tourism and Local Culture

Homestay Policy for Bastar and Surguja to promote local culture and traditional cuisine.

Adventure Tourism Circuit in Jashpur to attract tourists.

Bastar Olympics: ₹5 crore allocated to celebrate tribal sports and traditions.

₹2 crore for yoga camps, ₹10 crore for biodiversity tourism areas, and ₹25 crore for the "Niyad Nellnar" village development initiative.

₹2 crore for Bastar Madai and Bastar Marathon Festival.

Road Network Expansion

Major improvements in Bastar’s road network to enhance connectivity and security.

This historic budget combines tradition with modernity, focusing on infrastructure, security, rural development, and economic growth.

Handwritten budgets were once the norm in India before the advent of computers and digital documentation. In the early years of independent India, budgets were meticulously handwritten before being printed for presentation in Parliament. However, as technology advanced, typed and eventually digital formats became standard.

Handwritten Budgets in the Country's Parliament History

RK Shanmukham Chetty, who was the country's first Finance Minister presented the country’s first-ever budget on November 26, 1947. During that time, the budget was handwritten, as typewriters and modern printing technologies were not widely used.

Later, Morarji Desai, who served as Finance Minister from 1958 to 1963 and 1967 to 1970, also presented handwritten budgets. He holds the record for presenting 10 Union Budgets, the highest by any Finance Minister in the country.

Now, in 2025, Chhattisgarh’s Finance Minister OP Choudhary has revived this tradition by presenting a handwritten budget, bringing back a historical practice that was once common in the country.

Read more: Chhattisgarh Budget 2025: Finance Minister OP Choudhary To Present Budget On March 3