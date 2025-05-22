Chhattisgarh: DRG Jawan Killed In IED Blast While Returning From Abhujmad Encounter

Narayanpur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan of the state police was killed when an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, officials said.

The incident took place in the densely forested Abhujmad area on Wednesday evening when security personnel were returning after a major encounter with Maoists, a senior police official said.

At least 27 Naxalites, including Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70), general secretary of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), were killed in the encounter, which took place in the forests along the border of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts.

While returning, Ramesh Hemla, a jawan belonging to the Bijapur DRG, stepped on a pressure-activated IED, triggering a blast that killed him on the spot, the police official said. Another DRG member, Khotluram Korram, was killed during the encounter earlier on Wednesday. Korram was a resident of Bhatbeda village in the Orchha police station area of Narayanpur.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held for the two slain jawans at Police Lines, Narayanpur, on Thursday, and their bodies will then be sent to their respective native places, the official said.

According to police officials, the fierce encounter broke out on Wednesday morning between DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans and Naxalites in the dense forests of Abujhmad. The operation involving personnel of DRG from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon was launched two days ago based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Central Committee and Politburo members of the Maoists, as well as senior Maad Division cadres and PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) members, an official said. (With PTI inputs).