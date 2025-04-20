ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Couple Die By 'Suicide' In Uttarakhand

Premnagar PS in-charge Mohan Singh said police did not find any suicide note from the spot, and the reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

Dehradun/Rudraprayag: The bodies of a couple from Chhattisgarh, living in the labour quarters of an under-construction building near Graphic Era Hospital under the Premnagar Police Station area of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, were found under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday. Preliminarily, it looked like a case of suicide, they added.

Police collected the bodies for autopsy and informed the relatives of the deceased. An investigation has been launched into the tragic incident, police added. "The relatives of the deceased were informed, and the postmortem will be performed after their arrival. Preliminarily, it looked like a case of suicide. The police did not find any suicide note at the spot. We are investigating the reasons for the couple's death," Mohan Singh, in-charge of Premnagar Police Station, said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Lal (28) and Janik Gaur (26), residents of Kabirdam in Chhattisgarh. Lal used to work as an electrician in the under-construction building near the Graphic Era Hospital. On Sunday morning, when the couple didn't wake up, neighbours knocked on their door but didn't get any response. After breaking the door, they found the bodies of the couple.

Missing Boy From Punjab Found in Rudraprayag

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy from Punjab, missing for the last few days, has been found by the Rudraprayag Police near Gholthir, adjacent to the Badrinath Highway. It is said that his family was very worried as he was mentally unfit.

"The police have handed over the minor boy to his uncle, Dhanraj Singh Rawat, resident of Bhanj. The family said his mental condition is not good, due to which he had left the house without informing anyone," Manoj Negi, in-charge of Rudraprayag Police Station, said.

