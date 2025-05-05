ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh CM Sai Visits Redressal Camps Under Sushasan Tihar

Sai said all ministers are taking part in Samadhan Shivirs to provide solutions to the people, and 40 lakh complaints from 33 districts were received.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai at a Samadhan Shivir on Monday.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai at a Samadhan Shivir on Monday. (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday landed at Bandora village under the Sakti district for a public hearing under Sushasan Tihar, which aims to address public grievances by setting up redressal camps (Samadhan Shivir) in all districts.

The people of Karigaon informed Sai, who sat under a peepal tree, about their problems and got assurance from the CM of redressing them at the earliest. Earlier, he was welcomed with a lotus. The next halt of Sai was at Rajakamma near Katghora, about 40 km from the Korba district headquarters, where he interacted with the people.

"We aim to completely resolve all issues raised by the public. The basic objective of Sushasan Tihar is to bring governance to the people, and we resolve that no one should be deprived of the benefits of government schemes. This is not just a campaign to receive applications or listen to problems, but to build trust between the public and the government. Sushasan Tihar is entering its third phase, so I will get an opportunity to come among you and communicate directly," said the people.

"Sushasan Tihar is being observed in the state. We asked the public to raise their concerns through an online platform or letters. All ministers are taking part in 'Samadhan Shivir' to provide solutions. We received 40 lakh complaints from 33 districts, and many concerns have been addressed till now," he added.

