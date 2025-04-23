Raipur: At least 65 tourists from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Jammu and Kashmir due to a bandh over the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Dinesh Mirania, a tourist and businessman from Chhattisgarh, died in the gruesome attack. He was shot by terrorists and was admitted to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

Chhattisgarh CM Assures To Bring Back Stranded Tourists In Kashmir (Video: ETV Bharat)

Following the attack, a bandh has been called in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the bandh, several tourists from the state are stranded. The 65 stranded people are from Bhilai, Raipur and Durg. All of them had reached Pahalgam on Tuesday and were stopped after the terror attack. Following that, they were brought to Srinagar. They have been lodged in a hotel in Srinagar. The tourists said that they have been staying in a hotel since last night.

A female tourist from Durg said, “We were all stopped near Pahalgam and told that there had been a terrorist attack. After that, we were put up in a hotel. Here is a bandh today. We left Chhattisgarh on April 18."

Senior journalist of Chhattisgarh, Ram Avatar Tiwari, is also stuck in Kashmir. He has been staying at a hotel in Srinagar. Tiwari told ETV Bharat that several people from Chhattisgarh are stranded.

"We have been kept at a distance of about 50 kilometres from the incident site. On Tuesday, we had gone 15 kilometres ahead, but after that, the Army stopped us," Tiwari said. Tiwari said that the Army soldiers have brought all the people to a hotel in Srinagar. "We have been kept here. The army has sealed the hotel, and no one is allowed to leave,” Tiwari claimed.

Tiwari said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has called and enquired about the well-being of all the people. He said that Sai has also taken information about the current situation there.

The tourists have requested the Chief Minister to evacuate them from there. The CM has assured that soon all those people will be brought back safely to Chhattisgarh. Sai and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma have spoken to all the tourists stranded in Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that the incident is a cowardly act of terrorists. "No amount of condemnation of this would be enough. Our Dinesh Mirania has also been martyred. The state government is providing help to the victim's family. The terrorists will get an answer for this cowardly act," Sao said.

"After this incident, the (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah) immediately left for Jammu and Kashmir and held a meeting there and has also reached the spot. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi returned to India, leaving his foreign trip midway and held a high-level meeting. There is anger and pain in the whole country about this incident,” said Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh.