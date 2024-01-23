'Chhattisgarh Changed, No Conversions Now', Says Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said that India is fast moving towards becoming a world leader. According to him, the rise of new India has begun from Ayodhya. "Our Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram has been established in a grand temple. There is a new energy. There is a new divine communication in India. Now people are moving towards unity and integrity in India," he said.

Dhirendra Shastri said that as soon as the consecration of new idol took place in the Ram temple, all the Sanatani Hindus together started experiencing the glory of Treta Yug. "Now there is preparation for moving towards Dwapar Yug and with the grace of Hanuman ji, the conversions taking place will be stopped here," he said.

Stating that Mahakumbh is going to be held in Rajim temple, Dhirendra Shastri said that the entire Chhattisgarh is going to participate in this big spiritual event. "This land is the maternal home of Ram. Now there is Ram in every corner," he said. From Chhattisgarh, a slogan was given to the whole of India about Hindu Rashtra and the condition of Chhattisgarh has changed and very soon conversion will not work in this land, he said.

"Everyone has become happy, Ram Rajya has arrived in India,'' said Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. He praised Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai as a very friendly and very down to earth person. "He is working towards the public interest in Chhattisgarh. Our blessings and gratitude to him," Shastri said. The head of Bageshwar Dham, is on a tour in Chhattisgarh till 27th January.