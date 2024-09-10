ETV Bharat / bharat

40,000 CRPF Troops In Bastar As Centre Deploys 4 More Battalions For Final Assault On Naxalism

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The Central government has moved four more paramilitary battalions to Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, making it a 40,000-strong CRPF deployment to get rid of the Naxalites in the area.

The four new battalions have arrived for the decisive final blow against the ultras as the CRPF recalled three battalions from Jharkhand and one from Bihar for deployment in Bastar. They will work in coordination with CRPF's Cobra units to build more forward operational bases.

The move comes after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah set a deadline of 2026 to end extremism in Chhattisgarh last month, which he announced at a press conference in Raipur.

The troops have been asked to conduct extensive domination of Naxalite areas, put bunkers in remote districts of Dantewada and Sukma, and the tri-border area with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The action would likely ensure security in the area, enable smooth governance and end naxal influence.