Chhattisgarh Businessman Among Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Raipur: A businessman from this district of Chhattisgarh is among 26 persons, mostly tourists, reportedly shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Samta Colony, was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town.
Mirania's family immediately rushed to Kashmir after learning of the tragic incident. His relatives told ETV Bharat that the businessman went to the valley to attend a Bhagwat Katha event.
As soon as the information about the death of the Raipur resident was received, Collector Gaurav Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Ummed Singh reached his house in Samta Colony.
Singh also spoke to Mirania's family, who had reached Kashmir over the phone. “The Chhattisgarh government is with the family at all times. We are constantly in touch with the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well to facilitate the shifting of the body to the hometown,” he said.
Governor and CM Sai expressed grief
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, terming it a cowardly act and expressing condolences to the families. “The whole country stands with the families of the deceased. The state government was asked to provide all possible help to them,” he said.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री विष्णु देव साय ने पहलगाम में हुए कायराना आतंकी हमले में रायपुर निवासी श्री दिनेश मिरानिया के दुःखद निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है।— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) April 22, 2025
मुख्यमंत्री श्री साय ने स्थानीय प्रशासन और संबंधित अधिकारियों को पीड़ित परिवार को हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।…
Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai also expressed deep condolences on the death of Mirania in the terrorist attack.
While condemning the “brutal and inhuman act”, Sai said, “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, and it cannot be accepted in any form. The state government stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief. The local administration and the concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the victim's family,” he said.
