ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Businessman Among Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Raipur: A businessman from this district of Chhattisgarh is among 26 persons, mostly tourists, reportedly shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Samta Colony, was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town.

Mirania's family immediately rushed to Kashmir after learning of the tragic incident. His relatives told ETV Bharat that the businessman went to the valley to attend a Bhagwat Katha event.

As soon as the information about the death of the Raipur resident was received, Collector Gaurav Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Ummed Singh reached his house in Samta Colony.

Singh also spoke to Mirania's family, who had reached Kashmir over the phone. “The Chhattisgarh government is with the family at all times. We are constantly in touch with the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well to facilitate the shifting of the body to the hometown,” he said.