Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Shekhar Chandel Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances; Police Probe Whether He Was Hit By Train

Janjgir Champa: Chhattisgarh BJP leader Shekhar Chandel, younger brother of former leader of opposition Narayan Chandel has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Naila area of Janjgir Champa district. While reports said that Chandel has been crushed to death by train, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of his death.
It is learnt that locals found a body between platform number 3 and Naila cabin of Naila railway station on Friday night. As people rushed to the spot, the deceased was identified as Naila BJP leader Shekhar Chandel. Shekhar Chandel is the younger brother of former leader of opposition Narayan Chandel and was active in politics.
The mysterious death of BJP leader Shekhar Chandel has caused a stir in the entire state in general and among the political circles in particular. A team of police led by Superintendent of Police and other top police officials rushed to the spot as part of the probe into the incident. A large number of Chandel's supporters and locals also reached the spot. Police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem late at night.
The cause of Shekhar Chandel's death was not immediately clear. It is being said that Shekhar Chandel left his rice mill on foot at 8.30 pm on Friday and might have been mowed down by a train. Police have started investigating the cause of death.
Shekhar Chandel was the District Chief Commissioner of Scout Guide. He has also contested elections for Jola Panchayat member. Chandel's death has left the family in shock and grief.
Read more: