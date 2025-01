ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Blow Up Vehicle Of Security Personnel With IED; Casualties Feared

Bijapur: Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident. The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district.