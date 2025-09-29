ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhilai's Uma Barle To Be Honoured By PM Modi On October 2 For Topping All India Trade Test

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) : At a time when noise is made only for toppers of CBSE, NEET and UPSC, one girl from Chhattisgarh Uma Barle has quietly scripted success in topping the All India Grade Test and will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2. As she gets ready for the momentous day at New Delhi, people of Bhilai are in a celebratory mood. For, the daughter of the soil will be one of the very few to be recognised by the PM at the fourth Skills Convocation organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Uma will be felicitated for securing the highest marks in the All India Trade Test, where thousands of students from across the country had participated.

Bhilai's Uma Barle To Be Honoured By PM Modi On October 2 For Topping All India Trade Test (ETV Bharat)

A student of Stenography and Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) at the Bhilai Women’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Uma scored 594 out of 600, topping the exam nationally. “People brush aside stenography but I was passionate about doing well. My hard work paid off. PM Modi congratulated me, and now I will receive this honour in Delhi. It is like a dream come true,” Uma said.