Bhilai's Uma Barle To Be Honoured By PM Modi On October 2 For Topping All India Trade Test

For Bhilai’s Women’s ITI, October 2 will be unforgettable. Its student, Uma Barle, will be honoured by PM Modi for topping All India Trade Test.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) : At a time when noise is made only for toppers of CBSE, NEET and UPSC, one girl from Chhattisgarh Uma Barle has quietly scripted success in topping the All India Grade Test and will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2. As she gets ready for the momentous day at New Delhi, people of Bhilai are in a celebratory mood. For, the daughter of the soil will be one of the very few to be recognised by the PM at the fourth Skills Convocation organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Uma will be felicitated for securing the highest marks in the All India Trade Test, where thousands of students from across the country had participated.
A student of Stenography and Secretarial Assistant (Hindi) at the Bhilai Women’s Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Uma scored 594 out of 600, topping the exam nationally. “People brush aside stenography but I was passionate about doing well. My hard work paid off. PM Modi congratulated me, and now I will receive this honour in Delhi. It is like a dream come true,” Uma said.
The Bhilai Women’s ITI has begun celebrations in a big way. “We are proud that our student has topped at the national level. For an institute, its students’ achievements matter the most. This year’s results have proved the institute’s capabilities in producing efficient and skilled workforce like Uma. She has always been a dedicated student,” said Bhavana Parte, her training officer.
Principal T.K. Satpute also expressed joy and said, “It is a great honour that PM Modi will recognise Uma. We have always endeavoured to provide the best training to students and prepare them for a bright future.”
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship instituted the Skill Awards to recognise excellence and promote a culture of healthy competition among young people. Uma’s story is a bright example of how skill development can empower youth and create new opportunities, Satpute added.
The All India Trade Test includes a set of exams for Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) trainees conducted by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).
