Chhattisgarh’s Balod Becomes India’s First Officially Child Marriage-Free District

Raipur: Balod district in Chhattisgarh has become the first district in the country to be officially declared child marriage-free, officials said on Tuesday. The state achieved the historic milestone under the "Child Marriage Free India" national campaign launched on August 27, 2024.

Divya Umesh Mishra, Balod District Collector, stated that this achievement is the result of the collective participation of the administration, public representatives, Anganwadi workers, and the community. She also thanked all the Panchayats and urban bodies for their active support in this effort.

According to her, not a single case of child marriage has been reported from the district in the past two years. “After document verification and completion of the legal process, all panchayats and urban bodies in the district have now been declared child marriage-free. With this unprecedented achievement, the Balod district has become a role model for the entire country,” she said.

All 436 gram panchayats and nine urban bodies in Balod district have been duly issued certificates. The state government has described this as a historic achievement towards social reform.

"The Chhattisgarh government has given top priority to the eradication of child marriage. Our goal is to declare the entire state child marriage-free in a phased manner by 2028-29. This is not just a government campaign, but a pledge for social change," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.