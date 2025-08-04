ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Armed Force Official Shoots Himself Dead In Kondagaon

Dinesh Singh Chandel, a platoon commander, was a resident of Bhilai in Durg and might have taken the extreme step due to a family dispute.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

Kondagaon: An official of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred at the camp of the CAF's 2nd battalion in Bayanar village, Konagdaon's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kaushalendra Dev Patel said.

The deceased, Dinesh Singh Chandel, a platoon commander, shot himself with his AK-47 rifle inside his room in the camp, Patel added. Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to his room and found him dead.

While the exact cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appears that Chandel took the extreme step due to family issues, he added. Chandel was a resident of Bhilai in Durg district, and further probe into the matter is underway.

On July 30, a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service weapon in Bijapur district. On November 9, 2024, a jawan of Bastar Fighter Force ended his life at his home under the Urandabeda police station area.

According to the Chhattisgarh home department, 177 security personnel died by suicide in the state between 2019 and June 15, 2025.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

