Chhattisgarh: CAF Jawan Injured In Self-Inflicted Shooting; Probe Underway In Bijapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

A CAF jawan, Manoj Diwakar, shot himself at Rampuram camp under Bhopalpatnam police station. The incident sparked panic among fellow jawans. Diwakar received initial treatment and is now in stable condition at Jagdalpur Medical College.

Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self, Critically Injured
Bijapur: In a tragic incident at the Rampuran camp under the jurisdiction of Bhopalpatnam police station, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan shot himself early on Thursday morning. The jawan, identified as Manoj Diwakar from the 15th Battalion, used his service rifle to inflict a critical injury to himself in what has been described as a sudden and shocking event that caused alarm among fellow personnel at the camp.

Upon hearing the gunshot, fellow jawans rushed to the scene to find Constable Manoj Diwakar grievously wounded. Immediate medical attention was provided at the Bhopalpatnam Hospital before he was subsequently transferred to Jagdalpur Medical College in Bastar district -for further intensive care. Sources from the medical facility have indicated that the jawan's condition is currently stable and he is out of danger.

Chandkat Garvana, Additional Superintendent of Police in Bijapur, confirmed the incident, highlighting the ongoing investigation into the circumstances leading to the self-inflicted gunshot. The motive behind Constable Diwakar's drastic action remains unclear at this stage, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the possible factors contributing to the tragic event.

The entire camp has been deeply affected by the incident, emphasising the need for support and counselling for personnel amidst the challenging environment they operate.

Last Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

