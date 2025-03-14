ETV Bharat / bharat

'Jobs, More Financial Incentives': Chhattisgarh Announces New Surrender Policy For Naxalites

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the new policy has several improved and enhanced benefits for the Naxalists who wished to lay the violent path.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government announced a new and comprehensive rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxalites on Wednesday after approval by the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Speaking about the new policy, the CM said that the new policy was revamped with several improvements and enhanced benefits for the Naxalists who wished to lay the violent path. It also assures them financial assistance, education, employment and security.

CM Sai On New Surrender Policy

The new policy ‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’ will replace the existing ‘Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023.’

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to completely eradicating Naxalism and that the move was crucial towards that direction. “We aim to ensure that people who give up violence can live a stable and respectable life. State Home Minister Vijay Sharma visited Assam and other states to check the policies there. After this, the new policy was prepared to make it better,” Sai said.

More About New Policy

The new policy has a provision for skill development training for the surrendered Naxalites at the designated centres, where free food and accommodation will be given. Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month will be given to surrendered Naxalites.

“If wanted Naxalites, who have rewards on their head surrender, they will be given the reward amount. Surrendered Naxalites who bring weapons with them will be given money for the weapons as per the revised policy,” said Vijay Sharma, Deputy CM and Home Minister of Chhattisgarh.

“They will be given a plot of land by the government and also the benefit of PM Awas Yojana,” he said.

Objective To Solve Naxal Issue

The announcement comes ahead of the March 2026 deadline set by Home Minister Amit Shah for eliminating left-wing extremism.

CM Sai said that the new policy for surrendered Naxalites aims to bring a new ray of hope for solving the Naxal problem.

The Chhattisgarh government claims that this policy will encourage Naxalites to surrender and return to the mainstream of society. “This will accelerate the development of Bastar and the state,” he said.

