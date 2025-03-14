ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Jobs, More Financial Incentives’: Chhattisgarh Announces New Surrender Policy For Naxalites

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government announced a new and comprehensive rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxalites on Wednesday after approval by the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Speaking about the new policy, the CM said that the new policy was revamped with several improvements and enhanced benefits for the Naxalists who wished to lay the violent path. It also assures them financial assistance, education, employment and security.

CM Sai On New Surrender Policy

The new policy ‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’ will replace the existing ‘Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023.’

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to completely eradicating Naxalism and that the move was crucial towards that direction. “We aim to ensure that people who give up violence can live a stable and respectable life. State Home Minister Vijay Sharma visited Assam and other states to check the policies there. After this, the new policy was prepared to make it better,” Sai said.

More About New Policy

The new policy has a provision for skill development training for the surrendered Naxalites at the designated centres, where free food and accommodation will be given. Apart from this, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month will be given to surrendered Naxalites.