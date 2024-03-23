Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites were killed in a gun-battle during an anti-Naxal operation involving multiple security forces on Chhattisgarh's Bijapur-Dantewada border on Saturday.

The operation was launched under the supervision of the SPs of three districts in the forests of Pidiya. According to police, troops of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada, Bastar Fighters and Commando Battalion of Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation.

The entire operation was closely monitored by Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav, Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai and Sukma SP Kiran Chavan. Acting on a tip-off about presence of Naxalists, an operation was launched and an encounter broke out with the Naxals. After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot. Searches have been launched in the area.

Earlier, two jawans were injured in an IED blast during a similar operation in Kirandul police station area of Dantewada district, Dantewada SP said. In view of the elections in Bastar on April 19, security forces are conducting intensive searches in the area. A search operation was launched in Kirandul when an IED exploded leaving two jawans injured, police said.

On March 22, two hardcore Naxalites, involved in incidents of arson and sabotage, were arrested during an operation in Dantewada. Prior to this, on March 21, a Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Sukma. On March 20, Jashpur and Jharkhand Police conducted a joint search operation in 14 villages of the bordering areas of the states.