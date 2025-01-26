Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxal-Strongholds Unfurl Tricolour For The First Time Since Independence

Raipur: For the first time since independence, the national flag is being unfurled at 14 places in the remote and Naxalite-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Republic Day, highlighting the operation success of security forces against Maoist insurgents.
The 14 sites fall within the heartland of Naxal activity and mostly lie within the territorial limits of the Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Sukma districts.
Since September, the new camps have been established in areas like Kondapalli, Jidpalli, and Vatevagu in Bijapur and Tumallpad, Raigudem, and Mettaguda in Sukma to pave the way for development and with stronger security and protection, as officials suggest.
“Fourteen new camps have been established near 13 villages, and these camps are a great aid in getting rid of Naxals,” Inspector General of Police of the Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are involved in the security operation in these villages, with the CRPF having a dominant role. The establishment of these camps started from these areas has forced the Maoists to flee further.
“This is the first time that the tricolour is being raised in these places,” Sundarraj said. “These villages have never witnessed such a ceremony, even since Independence.”
Meanwhile, the state government organised Republic Day events in all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh, including the capital Raipur, said a government spokesperson.
Governor Ramen Deka unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade ground in Raipur and received the guard of honour, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the tricolour in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district.
Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma also took in the R-Day events in Raigarh and Bastar, respectively.
To recall, at least 42 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Last year, 219 Naxalites were killed in separate incidents in the state. (With inputs from PTI)
