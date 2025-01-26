ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxal-Strongholds Unfurl Tricolour For The First Time Since Independence

Students take part in a procession with an 1100 feet long National flag on the eve of Republic Day, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Saturday (January 25, 2025) ( PTI )

Raipur: For the first time since independence, the national flag is being unfurled at 14 places in the remote and Naxalite-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Republic Day, highlighting the operation success of security forces against Maoist insurgents.

The 14 sites fall within the heartland of Naxal activity and mostly lie within the territorial limits of the Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Sukma districts.

Since September, the new camps have been established in areas like Kondapalli, Jidpalli, and Vatevagu in Bijapur and Tumallpad, Raigudem, and Mettaguda in Sukma to pave the way for development and with stronger security and protection, as officials suggest.

“Fourteen new camps have been established near 13 villages, and these camps are a great aid in getting rid of Naxals,” Inspector General of Police of the Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are involved in the security operation in these villages, with the CRPF having a dominant role. The establishment of these camps started from these areas has forced the Maoists to flee further.