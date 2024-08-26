ETV Bharat / bharat

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled By PM Modi Last Year Collapses in Maharashtra; Contractor Booked; Navy To Probe Incident

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): A statue of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district just eight months ago, collapsed on Monday. The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Navy Day function on December 4, 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters in Ratnagiri that the incident was unfortunate. "The opposition parties have a lot of time to criticise us. I will not go into it. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the god for Maharashtra and the statue was built by the Navy and the design was also of the Navy," Shinde said.

"I spoke to the District Collector, who told me that the wind was 45 kmph coming and the statue got damaged. Navy officials and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan are going to the spot and we will immediately rebuild the statue," he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain law and order in the state. Sindhudurg guardian minister Ravindra Chavan, who holds the PWD portfolio, said that a case has been filed against the proprietor of the firm M/s Artistry, Jaydeep Apte, and structural consultant Chetan Patil (both involved in statue work) in Sindhudurg.

The BJP minister said, "The Maharashtra government paid Rs 2.36 crore to the Navy for the statue's installation. However, the entire procedure of selection of artist, its design was done by Navy officials. The work order was given on September 8, 2023."

Chavan said that the steel used in the making of the statue had started rusting. "The PWD had already written to Navy officials informing them about the statue catching rust and requested them to take appropriate steps," he added.

Navy Deputes Team To Probe Collapse

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy ordered an investigation into the collapse of the statue. In a late-night statement, the Navy said that it had deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of the "unfortunate accident" and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

"The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg," the Navy said."Along with the state government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," it added.