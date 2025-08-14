ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja: Central Government Initiates UNESCO Heritage Bid

New Delhi: The central government has taken an initiative to push for Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith of the people of Bihar and Purvanchal, for inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

This step is the result of five years of hard work and campaign by Sandeep Kumar Dubey, a resident of IP Extension in East Delhi and an advocate in the Supreme Court.

Advocate Sandeep Dubey, who is originally from Gopalganj district of Bihar, founded the 'Chhathi Maiya Foundation' with the objective of giving global recognition to Chhath Mahaparva. He himself started observing Chhath fast and in the year 2024 formally urged the Ministry of Culture to take the initiative to appeal for Chhath Puja to be included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

It may be recalled here that Durga Puja in Kolkata was included in the Representative List of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2021.

This recognition acknowledges the festival's deep-rooted traditions, artistic expressions, community participation, and its ability to foster social inclusion and creativity.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, had encouraged researcher and academic Tapati Guha-Thakurta to compile a dossier based on her extensive research on Durga Puja in Kolkata.

The West Bengal government under chief minister Mamata Banerjee also pushed for the festival’s international recognition. The dossier on Durga puja was submitted to UNESCO in March 2019 and the recognition came in 2021.

However, back to Sandeep Dubey’s initiative over Chhath, he met Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on this issue and put forward a proposal. The minister termed it important and assured cooperation. After this, the central government directed the Sangeet Natak Academy to start the process of sending the nomination of Chhath Mahaparva to UNESCO.

In a letter written by Ankur Verma, Under Secretary of the Central Government to the Secretary of the Sangeet Natak Academy, it has been told that this proposal was sent by Chhathi Maiya Foundation on 24th July. Instructions have been given in the letter to take forward the nomination process.