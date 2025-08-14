Chhath Puja: Central Government Initiates UNESCO Heritage Bid

New Delhi: The central government has taken an initiative to push for Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith of the people of Bihar and Purvanchal, for inclusion in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
This step is the result of five years of hard work and campaign by Sandeep Kumar Dubey, a resident of IP Extension in East Delhi and an advocate in the Supreme Court.
Advocate Sandeep Dubey, who is originally from Gopalganj district of Bihar, founded the 'Chhathi Maiya Foundation' with the objective of giving global recognition to Chhath Mahaparva. He himself started observing Chhath fast and in the year 2024 formally urged the Ministry of Culture to take the initiative to appeal for Chhath Puja to be included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
It may be recalled here that Durga Puja in Kolkata was included in the Representative List of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2021.
This recognition acknowledges the festival's deep-rooted traditions, artistic expressions, community participation, and its ability to foster social inclusion and creativity.
The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, had encouraged researcher and academic Tapati Guha-Thakurta to compile a dossier based on her extensive research on Durga Puja in Kolkata.
The West Bengal government under chief minister Mamata Banerjee also pushed for the festival’s international recognition. The dossier on Durga puja was submitted to UNESCO in March 2019 and the recognition came in 2021.
However, back to Sandeep Dubey’s initiative over Chhath, he met Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on this issue and put forward a proposal. The minister termed it important and assured cooperation. After this, the central government directed the Sangeet Natak Academy to start the process of sending the nomination of Chhath Mahaparva to UNESCO.
In a letter written by Ankur Verma, Under Secretary of the Central Government to the Secretary of the Sangeet Natak Academy, it has been told that this proposal was sent by Chhathi Maiya Foundation on 24th July. Instructions have been given in the letter to take forward the nomination process.
Chhath devotees abroad may get relief
Sandeep Dubey said that inclusion of Chhath Mahaparva in the UNESCO heritage list might give special benefits to Indians living abroad. At present, in many countries, it is mandatory too take permission for any kind of worship on the sea or river banks. Many times people have trouble with the local administration due to lack of permission. If Chhath gets the status of international cultural heritage, it will get a global identity and devotees will get convenience in worshiping.
Dubey also said that due to lack of rivers or ponds in cities, Chhath Puja is being performed in artificial ponds and utensils inside the houses. The traditional form of this festival is gradually changing. The UNESCO recognition may bring about more promotion activities for this festival.
According to Sandeep Dubey, there are some major conditions for inclusion of a tradition in UNESCO's cultural heritage list including; including the festival should help in preserving culture and heritage; should be observed in many countries and there should be an organized campaign for it.
Chhath Mahaparva meets all these conditions. Apart from India, people of Bihar and Purvanchal living in Nepal and many countries of the world celebrate it with faith. This will strengthen its global identity.
Dubey said: “Chhath is a matter of cultural identity and pride and an identity of Indian Sanatan traditions. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India.” He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for taking steps in this direction.
