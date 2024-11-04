ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Puja: A Celebration of Unity Between Indian and Nepali Communities In Sitamarhi

People belonging to India and Nepal celebrate Chachath Puja on the border in the Sitamarhi district in Bihar by setting an example of brotherhood.

As the festival of Chhath Puja approaches, many Bihar people from other states return to their native Sitamarhi district to join the celebrations.
(Left) Pandals are being erected on the banks of the River Jhim in Sonbarsa, in Bihar, for Chchath Puja (right) People reaching at Indo-Nepal border to celebrate the puja (ETV Bharat)
Sitamarhi: As the festival of Chhath Puja approaches, many Bihar people from other states return to their native Sitamarhi district to join the celebrations. This district, located on the India-Nepal border, witnesses a unique blend of cultures as people from both nations come together to celebrate the festival without the need for visas or passports.

In a display of brotherhood, residents of Sitamarhi and neighbouring areas in Nepal collaborate to build a ghat for Chhath Puja. Villagers from Basantpur, Chakkimajurba, Chilra, Chilri, Ramnagara, and Musarniha unite in this effort, fostering a spirit of community.

Local resident Ram Niwas Yadav says, “Not only from Nepal's Sarlahi, but also from Rautahat, hundreds come to celebrate on the banks of the Jhim River. This tradition has endured for generations, highlighting the friendly ties between our countries.”

Preparation for the festivities begins well in advance as Indian and Nepali citizens work together to construct the ghats, ensuring a smooth experience for the people during the celebrations. On the day of Chhath Puja, which falls on November 5 and concludes on November 8, a fair will be set up that attracts thousands from both sides of the border.

The banks of Nepal's Jhim River, near the Sonbarsa border, become a gathering place for this age-old tradition. “Chhath Puja has been celebrated here long before my time,” says VP Kumar Jha, a local resident, emphasising the festival’s significance that spans over 30 to 40 years.

