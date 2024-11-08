Chhath Festival Tragedy: Over 19 Drown Across Bihar, Three Missing

Patna: Despite the peaceful conclusion of Bihar's grand Chhath festival, the joyous occasion turned into mourning for many families, as over 19 people tragically lost their lives in various drowning accidents across the state. The festival, which is celebrated with devotion and fervour, witnessed several fatal accidents during the of offering 'Arghya' while taking holy dips in rivers.
Rohtas: 5 Drown in Canal and Son River
In Rohtas district, five people drowned while observing the Chhath fast. Two youths, Abhishek Kumar and Ayush Kumar, tragically lost their lives in a canal at Pipra village under Bhanas police station. Meanwhile, three other youths drowned in the Son River while bathing in Tilauthu.
Ara: 5 Children Drown, 2 Dead, 1 Missing
A heart-wrenching incident took place in Ara where five children from the same family drowned while bathing in the Son River. Two of them, Chhaya and Priya, have been confirmed dead, while one child is still missing. The other two are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The search for the missing child, Golu, continues.
Chapra: Boat Capsizes, 2 Dead, 1 Missing
In Chapra, a boat accident during Chhath rituals led to two deaths when the boat capsized in a pond in Panchbhinda village of Taraiya block. While eight others were rescued by locals, two others--Bittu Kumar Singh and Suraj Kumar--were found dead, and one person is still missing.
Gaya: 4 Children Drown in Different Locations
Gaya also witnessed multiple drowning incidents. Four children lost their lives in different parts of the district: Manisha Kumari and Vaishnavi Kumari drowned in Guraru; Shivam Kumar in Paraiya and 12-year-old Golu Kumar in a pond in Wazirganj.
Nalanda: 2 Young Men Die in Rivers
Two youths died due to drowning in Nalanda district. One died while bathing in the Goithwa River at Gulni village while the other drowned while offering 'Arghya' in the Rahui area.
Other Districts
In Bhagalpur, a youth drowned in Navgachiya.
In Katihar, a teenager drowned at a Chhath Ghat in Alepur village, Barsoi police station.
In Saharsa, a 10-year-old girl drowned while offering Arghya.
In Patna, a fatal accident occurred at Chhath Ghat in Punpun River where one person drowned, and another is still missing.
