ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhath Festival Tragedy: Over 19 Drown Across Bihar, Three Missing

Patna: Despite the peaceful conclusion of Bihar's grand Chhath festival, the joyous occasion turned into mourning for many families, as over 19 people tragically lost their lives in various drowning accidents across the state. The festival, which is celebrated with devotion and fervour, witnessed several fatal accidents during the of offering 'Arghya' while taking holy dips in rivers.

Rohtas: 5 Drown in Canal and Son River

In Rohtas district, five people drowned while observing the Chhath fast. Two youths, Abhishek Kumar and Ayush Kumar, tragically lost their lives in a canal at Pipra village under Bhanas police station. Meanwhile, three other youths drowned in the Son River while bathing in Tilauthu.

Ara: 5 Children Drown, 2 Dead, 1 Missing

A heart-wrenching incident took place in Ara where five children from the same family drowned while bathing in the Son River. Two of them, Chhaya and Priya, have been confirmed dead, while one child is still missing. The other two are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The search for the missing child, Golu, continues.

Chapra: Boat Capsizes, 2 Dead, 1 Missing

In Chapra, a boat accident during Chhath rituals led to two deaths when the boat capsized in a pond in Panchbhinda village of Taraiya block. While eight others were rescued by locals, two others--Bittu Kumar Singh and Suraj Kumar--were found dead, and one person is still missing.

Gaya: 4 Children Drown in Different Locations

Gaya also witnessed multiple drowning incidents. Four children lost their lives in different parts of the district: Manisha Kumari and Vaishnavi Kumari drowned in Guraru; Shivam Kumar in Paraiya and 12-year-old Golu Kumar in a pond in Wazirganj.