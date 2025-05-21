Chennai Traffic Police Reduce Types Of Traffic Violations From 25 To 5

Chennai: Considering the swelling public complaints, the Chennai Traffic Police have restricted the categorisation of fines to five. Earlier, there were 25 categories of traffic rule violations.

The latest decision comes after complaints of traffic sergeants chasing motorists, imposing forced fines and behaving rudely flooded the department. To prevent traffic violations, the Chennai Traffic Police are collecting fines by stopping two-wheelers and cars in the area under the jurisdiction of each police station. Fines are imposed for 25 types of traffic violations, including not wearing a helmet and riding three people on the same two-wheeler. People who drive after drinking alcohol at night are also caught from behind. However, young people without helmets speed on their two-wheelers or try to escape through a side road when they come across sergeants, often leading to accidents and fatalities. Similarly, incidents of police chasing motorists in groups and catching them are also frequent.

Going forward, fines will be imposed only for overspeeding, not wearing a helmet, riding on a one-way street, drunk driving and carrying more than two persons on a two-wheeler.

Chennai Police Commissioner Arun has issued an order to the traffic police department instructing the traffic police not to chase and catch vehicles in groups and to behave politely with the general public. He further stated that fines should be imposed only when drivers violate five types of traffic rules. The move aims to reduce unnecessary checking and ease traffic congestion caused by the presence of traffic sergeants on major roads.