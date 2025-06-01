ETV Bharat / bharat

AIADMK Announces Candidates For 2 Seats In Rajya Sabha Polls, No Chance For MDMK This Time

The AIADMK leadership has announced that the DMDK will be given a seat in the Rajya Sabha election to be held in 2026.

AIADMK announces candidates for RS polls.
AIADMK announces candidates for RS polls. (ETV Bharat/File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Muttetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership has announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The elections for the six Rajya Sabha MP seats that will soon be vacant in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on June 19. In this election, the DMK has already announced candidates for 3 seats and another seat for actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Today, the AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, announced the candidates for the remaining two seats. The two AIADMK candidates are lawyer Inbadurai and Dhanapal, AIADMK Chengalpattu East District Council President.

AIADMK candidate Dhanapal
AIADMK candidate Dhanapal (ETV Bharat)

AIADMK senior cadre S.P. Velumani and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy briefed the media in Chennai today. Munusamy said, "Inbadurai and Dhanapal are going to contest the Rajya Sabha elections on behalf of the AIADMK. DMDK will be given a chance in the Rajya Sabha election to be held next year."

When reporters asked whether DMDK had accepted this, Munusamy replied, "No such question has arisen. We are making this announcement openly because DMDK has accepted it."

AIADMK candidate Inpathurai
AIADMK candidate Inpathurai (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, the DMK's three candidates are lawyer Wilson, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, Salem East DMK District Secretary S.R. Sivalingam and poet Salma.

Read More:

1. Days After CRPF Trooper's Arrest, NIA Raids 15 Places In 8 States To Probe Pakistan Spy Ring

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Muttetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership has announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The elections for the six Rajya Sabha MP seats that will soon be vacant in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on June 19. In this election, the DMK has already announced candidates for 3 seats and another seat for actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Today, the AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, announced the candidates for the remaining two seats. The two AIADMK candidates are lawyer Inbadurai and Dhanapal, AIADMK Chengalpattu East District Council President.

AIADMK candidate Dhanapal
AIADMK candidate Dhanapal (ETV Bharat)

AIADMK senior cadre S.P. Velumani and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy briefed the media in Chennai today. Munusamy said, "Inbadurai and Dhanapal are going to contest the Rajya Sabha elections on behalf of the AIADMK. DMDK will be given a chance in the Rajya Sabha election to be held next year."

When reporters asked whether DMDK had accepted this, Munusamy replied, "No such question has arisen. We are making this announcement openly because DMDK has accepted it."

AIADMK candidate Inpathurai
AIADMK candidate Inpathurai (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, the DMK's three candidates are lawyer Wilson, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, Salem East DMK District Secretary S.R. Sivalingam and poet Salma.

Read More:

1. Days After CRPF Trooper's Arrest, NIA Raids 15 Places In 8 States To Probe Pakistan Spy Ring

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU CHENNAIRS RAJYA SABHAAIADMK MDMK DMKELECTIONSCHENNAI RS POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.