AIADMK Announces Candidates For 2 Seats In Rajya Sabha Polls, No Chance For MDMK This Time

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Muttetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership has announced the list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The elections for the six Rajya Sabha MP seats that will soon be vacant in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on June 19. In this election, the DMK has already announced candidates for 3 seats and another seat for actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Today, the AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, announced the candidates for the remaining two seats. The two AIADMK candidates are lawyer Inbadurai and Dhanapal, AIADMK Chengalpattu East District Council President.

AIADMK candidate Dhanapal (ETV Bharat)

AIADMK senior cadre S.P. Velumani and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy briefed the media in Chennai today. Munusamy said, "Inbadurai and Dhanapal are going to contest the Rajya Sabha elections on behalf of the AIADMK. DMDK will be given a chance in the Rajya Sabha election to be held next year."

When reporters asked whether DMDK had accepted this, Munusamy replied, "No such question has arisen. We are making this announcement openly because DMDK has accepted it."

AIADMK candidate Inpathurai (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, the DMK's three candidates are lawyer Wilson, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, Salem East DMK District Secretary S.R. Sivalingam and poet Salma.