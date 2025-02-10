ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai: Prashant Kishor Meets Vijay, Will He Be TVK's Election Strategist For 2026 TN Polls?

Chennai: Famous election strategist Prashant Kishor met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader Vijay at his residence in Neelankarai, near Chennai, on Monday. During this meeting, they had a serious discussion about the current political situation in Tamil Nadu, according to sources.

Vijay, a leading actor in the Tamil film industry, launched a political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February last year. As the party has completed one year of its inception, he has been appointing various administrators including state in-charges and district secretaries of the party.

Aadhav Arjuna, who recently left the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), later joined TVK. Immediately after joining the party, he was appointed as the general secretary of TVK election campaign management. John Arogyaswamy is working as the party's election strategist. The party administration had said that Aadhav Arjuna would carry out the strategies related to the election campaign under John Arogyaswamy.

Amidst this, Prashant Kishor, who met Vijay today, has been informed about the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. They discussed the current position of TVK and how to carry out election campaign work. They discussed the election issues for more than two and a half hours.