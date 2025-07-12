Chennai Orphanage Home Girls Complain of Sexual Abuse : Three Taken Into Custody

Chennai: Three people, including an orphanage home owner, have been arrested for alleged sexual harassment to girls staying and studying at the shelter.

A private shelter for orphans is operating near Vandalur, near Chennai. It is said that 18 girls are staying and studying in this shelter. The home was maintained by a woman and her father.

Recently, the district child welfare officers went to inspect this home and asked the students about their studies and home facilities.

At that time, some girls told a sensational complaint with the district child welfare officers. In the complaint filed by the girls, they said that the shelter owner's car driver, Palani, comes to the hostel often and harasses some of the girls staying here.

Shocked by this, the District Child Welfare Officer obtained details from the affected girls orally and filed a written complaint in this regard at the Vandalur All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, the Vandalur All Women Police conducted a thorough investigation.

Based on the initial investigation, the home owner and his 40-year-old daughter have been arrested. Following this, the Vandalur Women's Police Department also arrested the 52-year-old driver who was allegedly sexually harassing them.

In this situation, the home owner suddenly fell ill after being arrested, and the police admitted him to the hospital. Following this, the other two are being investigated.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the car driver is from the same area where the home is located and that he has been driving for the home owner for many years. Since he is near the shelter, the investigation has revealed that he occasionally goes there and talks to the girls affectionately.

The police have said that they are conducting intensive investigations into both the arrested driver and the daughter of the orphanage owner, and are investigating whether the car driver sexually harassed the 18 girls who are staying and studying there? And whether he is involved in any other similar crimes.

The incident of three people being arrested for sexually harassing girls at an orphanage children's home in the outskirts of Chennai has shaken the state.