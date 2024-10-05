ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai's Marina Beach Set To Host IAF Airshow On Sunday; Viewing Spots, Traffic Diversions And Public Transport

Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets releases flares as it performs during a rehearsal for the upcoming IAF Day, at Marina beach in Chennai on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As part of the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary, an air show featuring fighter jets and helicopters will be held at Marina Beach on October 6, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM. A total of 72 aircraft will participate in the mega event, flying from Tambaram to Marina for the aerobatics display.

This marks the return of the air show to Chennai after 21 years, with the last one in 2003. Typically held in Delhi, this year Chennai was chosen for the event.

The rehearsals for the event concluded successfully on Friday, featuring aircraft such as Sukhoi Su-30s, Mi-17 helicopters, HAL Tejas, and Rafale jets.

Chennai's Marina Beach Set To Host IAF Airshow On Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Important Announcements

While public access is free at the event, but authorities have issued guidelines about parking, sun protection, and road closures. Roads from Lighthouse to Labour Statue on Kamarajar Road will be closed, and motorists have been asked to park vehicles at designated areas like Queen Mary's College and Lady Willington College.

Viewing Spots

The public can view the air show from Marina Beach, Triplicane, Kovalam, or Kasimedu.