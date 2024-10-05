Chennai's Marina Beach Set To Host IAF Airshow On Sunday; Viewing Spots, Traffic Diversions And Public Transport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): As part of the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary, an air show featuring fighter jets and helicopters will be held at Marina Beach on October 6, 2024, from 11 AM to 1 PM. A total of 72 aircraft will participate in the mega event, flying from Tambaram to Marina for the aerobatics display.
This marks the return of the air show to Chennai after 21 years, with the last one in 2003. Typically held in Delhi, this year Chennai was chosen for the event.
The rehearsals for the event concluded successfully on Friday, featuring aircraft such as Sukhoi Su-30s, Mi-17 helicopters, HAL Tejas, and Rafale jets.
Important Announcements
While public access is free at the event, but authorities have issued guidelines about parking, sun protection, and road closures. Roads from Lighthouse to Labour Statue on Kamarajar Road will be closed, and motorists have been asked to park vehicles at designated areas like Queen Mary's College and Lady Willington College.
Viewing Spots
The public can view the air show from Marina Beach, Triplicane, Kovalam, or Kasimedu.
Sun Protection
The Air Force will provide hats, but visitors have been advised to bring umbrellas, water, and sunglasses for protection against the heat.
Security Measures
Security has been beefed for the event, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin expected to attend the grand event.
Traffic Diversions and Parking
Traffic on Kamarajar Road will be restricted. Only vehicles with passes will be allowed between Gandhi Statue and the War Memorial. Visitors without passes can use Wallajah Road for parking. Other diversions have been set from Thiruvanmiyur, Parrys, and key areas, and commercial vehicles will be restricted from 7 AM to 4 PM on major routes.
Public Transport
Citizens have been encouraged to use MTC buses, Metro, and MRTS trains to avoid traffic congestion. Special MTC shuttle services will run from major metro stations to key viewing spots.
Spectators have been urged to arrive early as parking spaces will be closed after 9:30 AM. Public vehicles have been urged to use designated routes like Anna Salai, Wallajah Road, and Sivananda Salai to reach the venue safely.
