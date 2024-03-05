Gold Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized from Abu Dhabi-Chennai IndiGo Flight Toilet

Chennai Airport

Chennai : About 4.5 kg of gold worth Rs 3 crore, which was hidden in the lavatory by a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi to Chennai, was seized at the Chennai International Airport. The flight was scheduled to arrive as an international flight and then depart from Chennai to Hyderabad as a domestic flight. After landing, the flight staff began cleaning the plane.

During cleaning, the flight staff noticed that the cable box containing the electrical wires was slightly open in the lavatory of the plane. They immediately informed the Chennai airport manager and security officials. Upon inspection, a parcel wrapped in black tape was found inside the cable box area, which was later revealed to contain smuggled gold. The Chennai airport customs officials were then notified.

Customs officials at Chennai airport swiftly seized the parcel containing the gold bars, which weighed around 4.5 kg valued at of Rs. 3 crore in the international market. A case was registered, and further investigations are underway.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of the involvement of individuals in the smuggling of these gold bars. They are examining whether the individual intended to hide the gold in the flight toilet and retrieve it through airport staff, or if someone else from the smuggling gang intended to retrieve the intercepted gold at Hyderabad airport while traveling as a domestic passenger on the flight to Hyderabad.