Chennai Doctor Performs World's First Robotic Liver Transplant On A 5-Year-Old Child!

Chennai: In a significant breakthrough, Dr Mohammed Rela, chairman of Rela Hospital in Chennai, claims to have successfully performed the world's first robotic liver transplant on a five-year-old child.

The child, diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called urea cycle disorder, reportedly underwent an eight-hour-long complex robotic surgery, which is being claimed as India's and world's first such operation, showcasing the country's advancements in medical technology.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar, Dr Rela said, "A five-year-old child brought to us for treatment was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called urea cycle disorder. Due to this, the child's liver was unable to digest the proteins in the food he had consumed. If left treated in such situations, ammonia could accumulate in the blood in large quantities, which in turn could have severely affected the child's brain. Therefore, a liver transplant was the only solution for the child."

"Every year, we perform more than 300 liver transplants at our hospital. However, this is the first time in the world that a five-year-old child has been operated on robotically. Performing a liver transplant using robotics is extremely complex process. It is more challenging to insert robotic instruments into the small organs of children than those of adults. All these factors made the surgery very challenging," he stated.

Explaining the difference between conventional and robotic surgery, Dr Rela said, "If the child had undergone traditional surgery, he would have had to stay in the hospital for 2-3 weeks. However, with robotic surgery, the child was discharged in just a week with less pain. Traditional surgery would have required a 9-inch incision, leaving a permanent scar. But with robotic surgery, there is no visible sign of the surgery on the body."

"The robotic surgery took around eight hours. The cost for robotic surgery is almost same as conventional surgery. Such operations can be performed under the Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme of the Tamil Nadu government. In case it requires an additional cost beyond the insurance amount, then it will have to be paid by the concerned family," Dr Rela said, emphasising India's progress in cancer treatment and liver transplant.