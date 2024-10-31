ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai-Bodi Express Train Derails at Madurai Junction; None Injured

The Chennai-Bodi Express Train derailed at the Madurai Junction. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Chennai-Bodi Express Train Derails at Madurai Junction; None Injured
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Madurai: The Chennai-Bodi Express train derailed at Madurai Junction on Thursday morning, shortly after arriving from Chennai Central, officials said. The express train (20601) operates between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Bodinayakanur. It departs Chennai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and reaches Bodinayakanur the following day.

According to a statement from Madurai Railway Division, the train departed Chennai with an electric engine on Wednesday night (October 30) and arrived in Madurai at 7:10 am on Thursday (October 31). The electric engine was then detached, and a diesel engine was attached for the onward journey to Bodi.

The train departed from platform 5 of Madurai Railway Station at 7:36 am. Immediately after departure, one wheel of the coach next to the engine, a composite coach with a second-class compartment and a compartment for differently-abled passengers, derailed.

No passengers were injured in the incident, and regular train services at Madurai Junction were not affected. The derailed coach was detached from the train, the statement said.

According to the statement, the remaining coaches, with a delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes, departed for Bodinayakanur at 9:28 am. In the recent past, there has been a spate of railway accidents. As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga collided with a goods train near Kavaraipettai railway station on October 11.

Madurai: The Chennai-Bodi Express train derailed at Madurai Junction on Thursday morning, shortly after arriving from Chennai Central, officials said. The express train (20601) operates between Dr. MGR Chennai Central and Bodinayakanur. It departs Chennai on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and reaches Bodinayakanur the following day.

According to a statement from Madurai Railway Division, the train departed Chennai with an electric engine on Wednesday night (October 30) and arrived in Madurai at 7:10 am on Thursday (October 31). The electric engine was then detached, and a diesel engine was attached for the onward journey to Bodi.

The train departed from platform 5 of Madurai Railway Station at 7:36 am. Immediately after departure, one wheel of the coach next to the engine, a composite coach with a second-class compartment and a compartment for differently-abled passengers, derailed.

No passengers were injured in the incident, and regular train services at Madurai Junction were not affected. The derailed coach was detached from the train, the statement said.

According to the statement, the remaining coaches, with a delay of 1 hour and 18 minutes, departed for Bodinayakanur at 9:28 am. In the recent past, there has been a spate of railway accidents. As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga collided with a goods train near Kavaraipettai railway station on October 11.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADURAI TRAIN ACCIDENTCHENNAI BODI TRAINMADURAI JUNCTIONINDIAN RAILWAYSCHENNAI BODI EXPRESS TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.