Chennai: AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Urges CM Stalin To Support One Nation One Election Policy

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to reconsider his decision on the One Nation One Election policy in the best interests of the country and its future development. He said except for some members in the INDIA Bloc, most parties have agreed to take forward the simultaneous polls policy which is aimed at saving the country's resources.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, DCM Pawan Kalyan said, "It's a great opportunity to be here to take forward the One Nation One Election policy. The amount of resources we are spending on elections is staggering. Under Ramnath Govindji's leadership, a committee was formed. And they have suggested how to take forward this One Nation One Election. Most of the people have agreed, except few parties in the INDIA alliance. I came here to request Honourable CM Shri Stalin to rethink his decision."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (ETV Bharat)

The AP DCM said that the US presidential elections are the most expensive but Indian elections have crossed even the US polls in terms of spending and loss of resources. "We are losing close to 800 days in a 5-year-long period because of consistent and constant elects being held somewhere in the country. Election preparations are there in one state or another. We are caught up in an entire cycle of elections. We're not able to focus on development. That's what Honorable PM Modi ji's vision is. He's been doing tremendous work on future growth," he said.

Stating that India has climbed to fourth place from 14th in the growth index, DCM Pawan Kalyans said that electoral, political and economic stability is very essential for the growth of democracy and the development of our nation. "This is what I came here to make an appeal, and also to make people understand. The youth of this country, the youth of Tamil Nadu, we are talking about you. We are talking about your future. We win elections or we lose elections, doesn't make a difference. But every time your valuable time is stuck in the electoral processes, it is going to affect your lives," he said.

The DCM said that in the last year and three and a half to four months, he has not been able to take up many developmental activities because one election or the other has taken place in different parts of Andhra Pradesh. The electoral protocol or code will come in the way of doing these things, he said, adding that we must think why we should have to have an election or by-election every three or four months for civic bodies, panchayats, Assembly, and Parliament.

On the alleged tampering of EVMs in elections, DCM Pawan Kalyan said the political parties have been taking a convenient stance on this as they were raising the tampering issue only when they lose an election. It should be noted that the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh has won one election and also lost another election with the same EVM-based polls, he said.