Chennai Airport Has Received 24 Hoax Bomb Threats In 3 Months, Authorities On Alert

Chennai: The recent surge in bomb threats targeting Indian airlines has pushed security agencies and airports under immense pressure. In the last one week alone, 100 bomb threats were issued to airports and flights across the country.

The threats were issued either through emails or phone calls or social media platforms. Senior officials of the central security forces and the Ministry of Home Affairs are holding meetings to identify the perpetrators and suggest measures for ensuring safety of the passengers.

Chennai airport has received a total of 24 hoax bomb threats in three months. On Monday, the airport director's office received a threat mail informing that bombs were planted in five aircrafts at Chennai airport.

After getting the threat mail, bomb squad teams and sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search at the airport but it turned out to be a hoax. Subsequently, the Chennai airport police and the cybercrime police are investigating the incident along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In view of the frequent incidents of bomb threats, measures are being taken to intensify security at Chennai airport. An official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said security checks are held whenever a threat is received.

“Bomb threats are being sent through emails to Chennai Airport. After getting any threat mail, consultation meeting is held with airport officials, CISF personnel, customs officials and Chennai airport police and security checks are conducted," he said adding that if the threat mentions a particular flight and its departure then the aircraft is immediately checked by bomb experts with the help of sniffer dogs. Also, an investigation is launched in connection with the threat, he said.