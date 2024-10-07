Chennai Air Show: What Caused Five Deaths? Minister Ma Subramanian Explains

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian released the schedule for a one-day seminar on dealing with climate change, floods and other disasters at Loyola College, Chennai.

Later, Minister Subramanian spoke to the media when he said, "Tamil Nadu government did not say that there were no deaths during the program. It is regrettable that there were deaths. Our condolences to the deceased. If anybody wants to do politics with this, they will lose. The five persons were found brought dead at the hospital."

The Minister said that no one died due to lack of treatment at the hospital and all the 5 deaths were due to heat stroke. About 102 people were affected by the heat yesterday, he said, adding that 7 people are being treated in the hospital due to reasons such as broken legs, suffocation, hernia, and digestive disorders.

Minister Subramanian said that the government had provided all the necessary facilities to the common people and the Air Force cannot be blamed for the incident. No deaths were caused by overcrowding or stampede, he said.

The Minister further said, "When the Indian Air Force chose Chennai for Air Show, two meetings were held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Government provided all the facilities requested by the Air Force." Various medical teams on behalf of the Indian Army and the Government of Tamil Nadu were present at the Marina Beach, he said and added that 40 ambulances were on standby for emergency assistance along with thousands of paramedical teams.

"The Air Force had asked to keep 100 beds ready in government hospitals. Accordingly, beds were ready in Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Omandurar Medical College, Kilpakkam Government Medical College, Government Stanley Medical College and Kalainar Centenary Hospital. Also, the Air Force had asked people to bring umbrellas, water, wear glasses and hats as the sun would be very hot," Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Rs 5 lakh financial assistance: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the 5 people who died after Chennai air show. He has also ordered to provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.