'Chennai Air Show Set To Enter Lincoln Book of Records': IAF Air Commander

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): To celebrate its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is organising an Air Show on October 6, 2024 at Marina beach here. The second day of rehearsal was held today and 22 aircraft participated and displayed various adventures.

Air Commander Asudhani spoke to the media about the flight adventure. "I still get goosebumps when I look at the photo of the adventure event held in Chennai 21 years ago. The love shown to us by the people of Tamil Nadu is beyond measure. I came to Chennai Marina Beach two months ago after it was decided to organise the Indian Air Force Foundation Day adventure program at Marina beach," said Air Commander Asudhani.

Asked how can you do these adventure activities at this marina beach?, the senior IAF officer said, "There was a doubt about how the security arrangements would be. However, the Chennai Municipal Corporation Administration and the Airport officials at Meenambakkam have done a great job to overcome it."

He said that the flight adventure training was successfully conducted without any disturbance. "In today's rehearsal, we have set up a temporary building on the beach and conducted our team to see how we will attack the terrorists and bring them under control if they enter it. 54 aircraft from six locations had come for the flying adventure. Today, 22 aircraft participated in the adventure. The 22 aircraft are of different technology and different speeds. Running them all in one place, at the same time is a difficult thing and we have done it," added the IAF officer.

The Air Show was held in Chandigarh in 2022 and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in 2023.

"I have been to many places as a pilot. As a pilot I have never found anywhere else a place to adventure like Chennai's 4000-meter long beach. Safety is considered the main objective in this two-hour adventure program. Usually 10 days of rehearsals are held before an adventure. Due to the limited time for the Chennai adventure show, we are reducing the rehearsals. But all rehearsals went well," he added.

"I think people will come in large numbers and show their support like in 2003 in Chennai. Specifically, 10 lakh to 15 lakh people are expected to come. If more people turn up to watch the adventure, arrangements have been made for the event to enter the Lincoln Book of Records," he said.

"What we want to tell the people of Tamil Nadu is that this exhibition is being held so that all the aircraft of the Indian Air Force can be seen at one place at the same time. The public must come with their families and watch the rehearsal on October 4 and the air show on October 6," the IAF officer added.