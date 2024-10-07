Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): It was 32 degrees Celsius between 11 am to 1 pm as per the data from the Indian Meteorological Department. We reached Chennai at midnight to witness the historical event-- aerial show by the IAF on its 92nd raising day. We were staying in a hotel close to the venue- the famous Marina Beach. Early in the morning, I took a stroll on the beach to have a glimpse of the preparations for the event.

From the iconic Santhome Church, I was walking towards the lighthouse. Traffic police in white uniforms made arrangements to block the Kamarajar Salai (Kamarajar Road) adjacent to Marina Beach. The service road was blocked and small vendors' were denied permission to enter. When I spoke to Rajesh Kumar, who sells tender coconuts, he said, "Vendors who came before 6 am were allowed to enter. We are depending on daily sales for our survival". He somehow managed to enter the beach with his tricycle full of tender coconuts.

It was a routine morning portrait at the Marina with fitness enthusiasts pacing up their steps, pigeons looking for feeds on the shore and the Mounted Forces (Horse Squad) inspecting the shore area for anything unwanted. Barriers were erected for parachute and helicopter stunts. Until then, everything was quite normal.

Then I came back to my room to check out and went to the famous Ratna cafe, filled with an unusual crowd. People were waiting for seats at the hotel. A waiter told me that Sundays would be busy but this Sunday they were witnessing an unusually heavy crowd. It took me half an hour to get a seat. After breakfast, I headed to the Marina Beach. As the Kamarajar Salai was a no-entry, vehicles queued up. So I decided to walk. I entered the venue near the Kannagi statue and saw a pool of excited faces waiting to witness the historical event. Every nook and corner of the beach was brimming with spectators.

Three-year-old Nakshatra with a tricolour in hand said, "I want to become a pilot". As time passed, the crowd gradually swelled. The onlookers, oblivious to the blazing sun, started cheering up for the airmen.

My colleague Vikas Kaushik who accompanied me from Hyderabad to witness the event said, "We went near the seawater. As the heat rose, we were not able to find any source of drinking water. We bought water and lemon soda from a vendor. As I felt dizzy, I thought I would move towards our vehicle, parked some two kilometres away."

Another colleague, Mayurika, was able to spot a tree near the beach to take shelter from the scorching sun under its bower. "I found a small park near the Kannagi statue. But the policeman denied permission to enter. A huge crowd had already taken refuge under the trees, and I somehow pushed myself into the crowd to lay down for some time," she said.

We decided to move away from the peace 15 to 30 minutes after the event. We were not able to cross the Kamarajar Salai as waves of people thronged the road that was blocked earlier for VIP movement. So we took the subway but the big challenge was to get out in the opposite direction with the crowd coming from the opposite direction. It was all piled up from Triplicane to Royapettah. We managed to get out of the crowd around 1.30 pm and reached Mount Road. Commuters trapped in the traffic were getting excited after hearing the roar of fighter jets in the sky, forgetting the struggle to spot the aircraft.

The evening brought the news that several people fainted and even died. ETV Bharat's health journalist Ravichandran who was covering the event saw people fainting due to dehydration and were brought to the medical camps of the IAF and Chennai Municipal Corporation. The lane earmarked for VIPs and ambulances helped send them.

As per information shared by health department sources, five people died due to heatstroke amid high temperatures. Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said, "Nobody died in the stampede. Deaths were reported only due to dehydration. Deaths are indeed sorrowful. But there should be no politics in this. If anyone thinks of doing politics, they will fail". As per a state government report, 15 lakh people thronged the beach for a glimpse of the airshow.