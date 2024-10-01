Chennai Air Show 2024: Get Ready For A Dazzling Air Adventure Show By Air Force

Chennai: To celebrate its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force is organising an air adventure show on October 6 at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu. This year's event is based on the theme 'Indian Air Force-Capability, Strength, Reliance' (Bhartiya Vayu Sena-Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar). This highlights the Indian Air Force's steadfast contribution to protecting the nation's airspace.
People can enjoy the mesmerising scene that day. In all, 72 aircraft from the Indian Air Force performed aerobatic stunts and many aerial stunts. The event is said to start at 11 am at Marina Beach. Earlier, a similar event was held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2023. As it attracted lakhs of viewers, it is expected to have a similar reception this time, too.
Let’s explore the complete details of adventure groups and flights at the Chennai Air Adventure Fair.
Akash Ganga: Akash Ganga is the elite sky-diving team of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The group performs thrilling free-fall stunts from great heights. They show precision and coordination and their performances often feature intricate patterns in the sky that mesmerise the audience.
Suryakiran Aerobatic Team: The Suryakiran aerobatic team is capable of flying in narrow formations. Often the audience is left in awe by their intricate forms and daring stunts.
The Sarang Helicopter Display Team uses Dhruv helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to showcase their stunning aerial capabilities. The agility of the helicopters, the intricate movements and the precise patterns they make in the sky are all a treat for the audience.
Do you know the specifications of the fighter jets that will be participating in the upcoming Air Adventure Show in Chennai to showcase the capabilities and excellence of our Air Force?
Check out the list of awe-inspiring aircraft and highlights of the Chennai Air Adventure Show celebrating the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force.
Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Design: Developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and HAL.
- Type: Single engine, 4.5 generation, multirole fighter.
- First flight: January 4, 2001.
- Introduction: January 17, 2015.
- Features: Delta wing design, fly-by-wire flight control system and advanced avionics.
- Variants: Tejas Mark 1, Mark 1A, and Tejas Trainer/Light Attack Aircraft.
- Users: Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.
- Production: More than 50 units have been built, with plans to procure at least 324 aircraft of various types.
Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prashant
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
- Design: Developed under Project Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).
- Type: Multi-Role Light Attack Helicopter.
- First flight: March 29, 2010.
- Launch: October 3, 2022.
- Features: High altitude operation capability, advanced avionics and weapons.
- Users: Indian Air Force and Indian Army.
- Production: Limited series production, 19 units built so far.
Classic Airplane (Dakota)
- Type: Military transport aircraft.
- Manufacturer: Douglas Airlines.
- Introduction: 1936.
- Features: Twin-engine, used extensively for troop and cargo transport during World War II.
- Legacy: Known for its reliability and versatility, it played an important role in various military operations.
Harvard
- Type: Advanced training aircraft.
- Manufacturer: North American Aviation.
- Introduction: 1935.
- Features: Single engine used to train pilots during World War II.
- Legacy: Famous for its role in training thousands of pilots, it is a popular aircraft at airshows and historical displays.
The upcoming Air Show will also feature performances by the Indian Air Force's top flight teams, Akash Ganga, the aerial adventurer, Suryakiran, and the aerial hero Sarang helicopter team.
Along with these distinguished teams, the nation's pride, indigenously developed state-of-the-art light combat aircraft Tejas, light combat helicopter Prashant and heritage aircraft such as Dakota and Harvard will take part in the parade and aerial adventure.