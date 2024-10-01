ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai Air Show 2024: Get Ready For A Dazzling Air Adventure Show By Air Force

The Indian Air Force is organising an air adventure show on October 6 at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu to mark its 92nd anniversary ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: To celebrate its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force is organising an air adventure show on October 6 at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu. This year's event is based on the theme 'Indian Air Force-Capability, Strength, Reliance' (Bhartiya Vayu Sena-Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar). This highlights the Indian Air Force's steadfast contribution to protecting the nation's airspace.

People can enjoy the mesmerising scene that day. In all, 72 aircraft from the Indian Air Force performed aerobatic stunts and many aerial stunts. The event is said to start at 11 am at Marina Beach. Earlier, a similar event was held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2023. As it attracted lakhs of viewers, it is expected to have a similar reception this time, too.

Let’s explore the complete details of adventure groups and flights at the Chennai Air Adventure Fair.

Akash Ganga: Akash Ganga is the elite sky-diving team of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The group performs thrilling free-fall stunts from great heights. They show precision and coordination and their performances often feature intricate patterns in the sky that mesmerise the audience.

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team: The Suryakiran aerobatic team is capable of flying in narrow formations. Often the audience is left in awe by their intricate forms and daring stunts.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team uses Dhruv helicopters manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to showcase their stunning aerial capabilities. The agility of the helicopters, the intricate movements and the precise patterns they make in the sky are all a treat for the audience.

Do you know the specifications of the fighter jets that will be participating in the upcoming Air Adventure Show in Chennai to showcase the capabilities and excellence of our Air Force?