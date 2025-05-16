Chenab Water Diversion: Increasing Ranbir Canal's Capacity Could Be The Solution

Jammu: Amid talks of diverting water from the Chenab River, it seems the Government of India is contemplating the move. The only possible way to divert water would be by increasing the capacity of the existing Ranbir Canal, sources said.

The construction of the 60-km-long Ranbir canal started in 1903 during Maharaja Partap Singh's tenure and it took nearly eight years to complete it. The canal feeds water to over 38,600 hectares of land which spreads over 400 KM.

A senior official of the irrigation and flood control department told ETV Bharat, "At present, water is flowing in the canal in its full capacity of 1400 cusec but there are ways through which its capacity can be increased, if the government agrees upon."

"There is land available around the canal using which its capacity can be increased but it will disturb the farming community on a large scale. The government will have to devise a strategy by either constructing a new canal alongside the existing one or use bigger pipes to divert the water so that the functioning of the Ranbir canal doesn't get disturbed," the senior official said, on the condition of anonymity.

The canal is lifeline for farmers of Marh, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah and Ramgarh area of Samba district, where people cultivate world's best Basmati rice. The irrigation and flood control department stops water in the canal for nearly two months during late winters for desilting purposes. Not allowing the water to run for a longer time can result in huge loss to the farmers who rely on this canal for irrigation.

"So far, the irrigation and flood control department hasn't received any such proposal from the government. Once any communication in this regard is received, the work can be completed within the shortest possible time with the help of modern technology,” the official added.

Even in the past, bureaucrats have worked on increasing the capacity of the canal and have given proposals to the government, but allegedly those files are biting the dust as no progress was possible due to Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

"There is a 100 percent chance that capacity can be increased and consequently more areas of Kandi belt of Samba and Kathua district can avail water for irrigation purposes. The water can be channeled upto the end of Kathua district," a former bureaucrat told ETV Bharat.

Since the IWT has been put in abeyance and the government has discussed about diverting the water, the quickest and best possible means is to construct a new canal from Akhnoor areas or increase the capacity of the existing Ranbir canal.