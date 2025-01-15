Chemmanur Tenders Unconditional Apology To Kerala High Court

Kochi: Controversial businessman Boby Chemmanur has tendered an unconditional apology before the Kerala High Court court, as directed, leading the court to resolve the case. In his apology, Chemmanur assured the court that he would not discuss the matter further. His lawyer explained that his previous comments were simply a "slip of the tongue."

The court said Chemmanur acted as though he had won an Olympic gold medal and cautioned him against challenging the court. Earlier, Chemmanur had expressed his readiness to apologise for his actions, which had attracted judicial censure.

Speaking to the media, Chemmanur emphasised his deep respect for the court and clarified that he had no intention of "playing dramas" with it.

He further said anyone with a basic understanding of the judiciary would never think of doing so and explained that the delay in his release was due to a delay in the arrival of the bail order.

Earlier, the court had expressed strong disapproval of the conduct of Chemmanur following the events that transpired after the grant of bail in the case of sexual harassment filed by actress Honey Rose.

In strong words, the court questioned why Chemmanur was not released from jail even after the order was issued. It observed that the actions of the accused appeared to be a deliberate attempt to attract media attention by delaying his release while posing as a protector of inmates.