Eight Cheetahs To Be Brought To India From Botswana; First Four To Arrive In May

Bhopal: Eight cheetahs will be brought to India from Botswana in southern Africa in two phases, including four by May, officials have said.

A release from the Madhya Pradesh government said this information was given by officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), who took part in a review meeting of the cheetah project here on Friday in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"Efforts are underway to bring more cheetahs from South Africa, Botswana, and Kenya to India. Eight cheetahs will be brought to India in two phases. There is a plan to bring four cheetahs from Botswana to India by May. After this, four more cheetahs will be brought. At present, consent is being developed on an agreement between India and Kenya," the release quoted NTCA officials as saying.

In the meeting, NTCA officials informed that more than Rs 112 crore has been spent on the cheetah project in the country so far, of which 67 per cent has gone into cheetah rehabilitation in Madhya Pradesh, the release stated.

"Under Project Cheetah, cheetahs will now be relocated in a phased manner in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The sanctuary is adjacent to the border of Rajasthan, so an in-principle agreement has been reached between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to establish an inter-state cheetah conservation area," the release said.