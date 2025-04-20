ETV Bharat / bharat

Cheetahs Prabhash And Pavak Get New Home In MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

CM Yadav released the cheetah in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary at Basigaon Khemla on Sunday evening.

Cheetahs Prabhash And Pavak Get New Home In MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary
By PTI

Published : April 20, 2025

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav translocated two South African cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Kuno National Park after more then two years.

These six-year-old male cheetahs, originally brought from South Africa’s Waterberg Biosphere Reserve to Kuno National Park in February 2023, arrived at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, which spans Neemuch and Mandsaur districts, after a road journey. CM Yadav released them in the sanctuary at Basigaon Khemla on Sunday evening.

Earlier, Yadav highlighted that PM Modi had spearheaded a successful effort to reintroduce cheetahs to Asia in September 2022. "It is our good fortune that the most favourable conditions for the restoration of cheetahs in all of Asia exist in our country, particularly in Madhya Pradesh," he remarked.

Earlier in the day, the two cheetahs were transported by road to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, located over 250 kilometres from Kuno, where the ambitious intercontinental translocation of the big cats was launched nearly three years ago.

Eight Namibian cheetahs—five females and three males—were released into Kuno National Park on September 17, 2022, marking the first-ever intercontinental translocation of these big cats. (With PTI Inputs)

