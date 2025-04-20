ETV Bharat / bharat

Cheetahs Prabhash And Pavak Get New Home In MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav translocated two South African cheetahs to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from Kuno National Park after more then two years.

These six-year-old male cheetahs, originally brought from South Africa’s Waterberg Biosphere Reserve to Kuno National Park in February 2023, arrived at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, which spans Neemuch and Mandsaur districts, after a road journey. CM Yadav released them in the sanctuary at Basigaon Khemla on Sunday evening.

Earlier, Yadav highlighted that PM Modi had spearheaded a successful effort to reintroduce cheetahs to Asia in September 2022. "It is our good fortune that the most favourable conditions for the restoration of cheetahs in all of Asia exist in our country, particularly in Madhya Pradesh," he remarked.