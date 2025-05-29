Cheap Price, Zero Import Duty Make UAE Prime Destination For Gold Smuggled Into India

Lucknow: Most of the gold smuggled into India originates from the Gulf countries, especially Dubai. There are numerous methods resorted to by smugglers to sneak the yellow metal in by hiding it in the stomach or rectum.

The surging gold prices, coupled with its demand as a haven for investment among the Indians, make it more alluring. About 761 tonnes of gold were purchased by the Indians in 2023, which surged to 800 tonnes the next year., making it the second-largest consumer of gold, after China. India imports 8 per cent of the global gold, and a high import duty makes smuggling an easy alternative. In 2024, gold valued at Rs 2,082 was seized while being smuggled.

Dubai is known as the global centre for gold trading, as it houses the Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and the historic Deira Gold Souk. These institutions attract gold traders, investors, tourists and smugglers from all over the world. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also the second-largest gold importer in the world. The cheaper price and the low manufacturing cost of the yellow metal in the UAE against India make the Middle Eastern country a prime destination for gold lovers. The zero import duty makes gold in Dubai 20 per cent cheaper than in India.

As the UAE government has a strict rule for maintaining the purity of gold, leaving no room for adulteration, smugglers prefer Dubai. The option of bargaining in Dubai's Gold Souk pushes the price down further. Foreign buyers in Dubai get a refund for VAT, which makes it cheaper.

Law permits a maximum of 20 grams of gold can be taken along from Dubai by a male traveller, while for children and women, it is 40 grams. If someone stays in Dubai for six months, then up to one kilogram of gold can be carried without any customs duty. However, all gold should be in the form of jewellery, not in the form of biscuits or bars.

The gold price in India is at Rs 98,000 per 10 grams, against Dubai's Rs 93,000. Once brought to India, it will attract a 12.5 per cent customs duty, a 1.25 per cent social welfare charge and a 3 per cent GST. A kg of gold from Dubai will attract Rs 15.5 lakh in duties in India.

The Customs Act, 1962, has penalties for gold smuggling, which include paying 100 per cent or even more of the value of the gold. There is also a provision of imprisonment up to seven years if the value of smuggled goods exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

Gold is cheaper in Kerala due to minimal transportation cost as it imports the yellow metal from nearest ports. Recently, smugglers caught in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad had swallowed gold by putting it in a capsule. About a kg of gold was taken out from their rectum after feeding them biryani. In May 2024, officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught an Air India Express crew member, Surabhi Khatoon, smuggling 960 grams of gold hidden in her rectum.

In December 2023, a man from Varanasi was caught hiding 884 grams of gold in the form of capsules in his rectum. In such cases, officers do a 'banana test'. The smuggler is fed bananas and given as much water as possible so that the hidden stuff comes out of the rectum.

According to DRI, most of the gold smuggled into India comes from the UAE and Myanmar, while cases are also reported from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and China. The most common source is the UAE, with 42 per cent of smuggling cases. About 20 per cent of gold is smuggled from Myanmar, 7 per cent from Sri Lanka, 5 per cent each from China and Bangladesh.

Smugglers are active on the India-Nepal border, and the route connects from West Asia or South East Asia to Nepal by cargo ship. Then it enters India through the Nepal border.

According to a World Gold Council (WGC) report, 40-45 per cent of gold is smuggled to West Bengal, Manipur and Mizoram from Bangladesh, Myanmar and China. Of this, 30-35 per cent enter Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the UAE and South-East Asia, and the remaining 20-30 per cent come mainly from the UAE.