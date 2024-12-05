ETV Bharat / bharat

Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Inaugurate Winter Pilgrimage Season On Dec 8

Uttarakhand's government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, is promoting winter travel by inaugurating the season at Baba Kedar on December 8.

he 2024 Chardham Yatra has concluded in Uttarakhand, and now the state government is focusing on promoting winter travel. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other leaders, including cabinet ministers, will visit winter religious sites to invite devotees and promote these destinations.
Omkareshwar Temple and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Source: @pushkardhami)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Dehradun: The 2024 Chardham Yatra has concluded in Uttarakhand, and now the state government is focusing on promoting winter travel. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other leaders, including cabinet ministers, will visit winter religious sites to invite devotees and promote these destinations. In this context, Chief Minister Dhami will inaugurate the winter pilgrimage season on December 8 by visiting Baba Kedar in Ukhimath, located in Rudraprayag district.

Baba Kedar’s winter worship takes place at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Additionally, winter worship of the Uddhav idol, the messenger of Lord Badri, is conducted in Pandukeshwar. Winter worship of Maa Yamunotri is held in Kharsali village, Uttarkashi district, while Maa Gangotri is worshipped in Mukhaba village along the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi.

Government Announces Discounts for Pilgrims: To encourage winter travel, the government has introduced discounts for pilgrims and tourists. A 10 per cent discount on room bookings will be available for those staying at guest houses managed by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN).

CM Dhami Provides Guidelines for Promoting Winter Pilgrimages: Chief Minister Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari stated that the Chardham temples close in winter, but the deities continue to be worshipped at their winter seats. This offers devotees an opportunity to earn spiritual merit by visiting these sites during the off-season. The government is focused on promoting these winter pilgrimage sites to attract more tourists. On December 10, Chief Minister Dhami will also hold a high-level meeting regarding the winter pilgrimage. On December 8, after visiting Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the CM will meet officials to discuss district development and stay overnight in Rudraprayag.

