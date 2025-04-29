Chardham Yatra Set to Begin from Wednesday

Uttarkashi: The annual Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is all set to begin on Wednesday. It will continue till November 6. The doors at Yamunotri and Gangotri are scheduled to be thrown open to the devotees on Wednesday while the doors to Kedarnath shrine will open on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

Following the traditional routine the Doli or palanquin of Mother Ganga departed from Mukhba village for Gangotri at the auspicious time of 11.57 am on Tuesday. The ceremony was marked by the beating of drums and playing of the traditional instruments alongside the tunes by a military band. Slogans hailing the goddess rent the air as she departed for Gangotri for the next six months.

A Doli of Someshwar Devta also accompanied that of Mother Ganga to see her off at Gangotri Dham. The locals offered prasad to the deities to mark their departure. Meanwhile the markets of Gangotri have been decorated to receive the goddess as well as her devotees on her annual sojourn.

According to the tradition the Doli of Mother Ganga will halt for the night at Bhairon Ghati and will reach its destination of Gangotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Following the rituals the doors of Gangotri Dham will be thrown open to the devotees at 10.30 am. The Doli is carried on foot for a distance of almost 25 km.

The locals at Mukhba sent off the Doli of Mother Ganga with moist eyes as if they were sending away their daughter. The local priest Rajesh Semwal disclosed that the sending off took place with the traditional grandeur.

Meanwhile all preparations have been made at Yamunotri to receive Mother Yamuna’s Doli when she departs from her native place of Kharsali at 9 am. This Doli will reach Yamunotri at 11.30 am.

The Chardham Yatra is the prime pilgrimage conducted in Uttarakhand, which is also referred to as Devbhoomi or Abode of the Gods. The four holy sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are located high up in the Himalayas. These sites close for the devotees at the onset of winter every year for almost six months.

It is believed that the Chardham Yatra should be completed in a clockwise manner starting from Yamunotri and then moving to Gangotri, Kedarnath and eventually Badrinath. This journey can be completed both by road and air as helicopter services are also available. There are many devotees who just do a Dodham Yatra by visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath.