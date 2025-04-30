Chardham Yatra Begins With Opening Of Gangotri Shrine

Uttarkashi: The annual Chardham Yatra began with the opening of Gangotri Dham for devotees in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday. Thousands of devotees had thronged the Gangotri Dham premises to witness the opening of the doors amid slogans hailing Mother Ganga.

Dhami had landed at Harsil helipad from where he arrived by car along with the functionaries of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Gangotri shrine has been decked up with floral decorations. Sources disclosed that almost 15 quintal flowers have been used for the decoration. It will be receiving devotees from across the country over the next six months for a darshan. The aarti of Mother Ganga is one of the major attractions for the visitors.

The opening of the shrine at 10.30 am was marked by chanting of Vedic mantras by the priests, who also carried out the traditional puja at the venue in the presence of a huge crowd. The priests also read Ganga Lahiri and Ganga Sahastranam. The doli or palanquin of Mother Ganga had departed from Bhairon Ghati at 7 am after halting there for the night and reached Gangotri in one and a half hours.

Even before the Chardham Yatra began as many as 22 lakh people had registered to participate in this annual event. The tally stood at 22, 30,799 by the evening of April 29. Of these 3, 97,965 persons had registered for visiting Gangotri shrine. The opening of Yamnotri shrine was to follow soon for which 3, 65,569 devotees had registered till Tuesday evening. After this, the Kedarnath shrine will be thrown open to the devotees on May 2, while the Badrinath shrine will open on May 4.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the devotees that will be visiting these shrines over the next six months when they shut for the winter.