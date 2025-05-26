Chardham Yatra Witnesses 21% Decline in Arrivals in First Three Weeks

Dehradun: There has been a 21% decline in the arrivals of devotees in the first three weeks of the Chardham Yatra as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Yatra had started on April 30. Till May 29 this year 10, 91,406 devotees had visited the Char Dhams of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath. The number for the corresponding period last year was 13,84,688, which means a decline of 2,93,282 devotees.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj has listed several factors for this decline. He said that the clouds of a possible Indo-Pak war some days ago prevented many people from stepping out of their homes."“Cancellations have been the biggest contributor for the decline in arrivals," he said.

This included the cancellation of bookings to places like Mussoorie and Nainital. He expressed hope that the Yatra will pick up steam now since the situation has returned to normal. At the same time, he felt that tourist arrivals to the state would also pick up as the summer heat increases in the plains.

A total of 33,17,362 devotees have got themselves registered since the beginning of the Chardham Yatra and the start of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The arrivals include 2,54,747 for Yamunotri, 2,41,610 for Gangotri, 5,51,026 for Kedarnath, 3,78,095 for Badrinath and 4440 for Hemkund Sahib. This amounts to 1429918 devotees coming to the state.

Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation, a Dehradun-based advocacy organisation working on environment and climate change, has tabulated the data on the Chardham arrivals. SDC founder Anoop Nautiyal claimed, “The decline in arrivals was being witnessed right from the beginning and has continued for three weeks. Going by the trends till last year, it was expected that the footfall would increase after May 15, but this is not the case.”

According to the SDC analysis, there has been a decline of 27% in Yamunotri, 20% in Gangotri and 26% in Kedarnath between May 14 and 20 in comparison to the corresponding period last year. However, there has been a rise of 17% at Badrinath, which is on account of the Pushkar Kumbh Mela that is organised after every 12 years.